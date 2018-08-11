BidaskClub Lowers Altaba (AABA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AABA. Gabelli lowered shares of Altaba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Altaba from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Altaba to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of Altaba stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.97. 25,773,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,115,578. Altaba has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AABA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Altaba in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altaba in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altaba in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Altaba in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Altaba in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

