BidaskClub Downgrades Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) to Hold

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ECHO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics traded up $0.30, reaching $32.90, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 364,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,509.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $361,329.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,301 shares of company stock worth $5,079,239. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,048,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,251.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 689,527 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 583,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

