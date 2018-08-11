Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 109,835 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 115.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy opened at $78.71 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $185,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.