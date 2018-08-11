Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Siltronic (WAF)

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €153.00 ($177.91).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of Siltronic opened at €134.35 ($156.22) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.