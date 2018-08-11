Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €64.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.48 ($70.32).

United Internet stock opened at €46.05 ($53.55) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

