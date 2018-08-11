Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €64.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.48 ($70.32).

United Internet stock opened at €46.05 ($53.55) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €59.80 ($69.53).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

