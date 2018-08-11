Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €85.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2018 // No Comments

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BEI. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.50 ($112.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.09 ($114.05).

Beiersdorf opened at €97.76 ($113.67) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Analyst Recommendations for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply