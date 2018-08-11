Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €85.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BEI. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.50 ($112.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.09 ($114.05).

Beiersdorf opened at €97.76 ($113.67) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

