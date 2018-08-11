Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Receives $50.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMS. ValuEngine cut Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Bemis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bemis in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Bemis stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bemis has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Bemis had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Bemis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Bemis will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Bemis’s payout ratio is 51.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bemis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bemis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

