Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in BB&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 112,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BB&T by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 388,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,246 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BB&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 78,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBT stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, July 12th. FIG Partners cut BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In other news, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $593,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

