Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,187 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newfield Exploration opened at $27.88 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

