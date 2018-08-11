Belo Sun Mining (BSX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 94950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Belo Sun Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Belo Sun Mining news, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun purchased 623,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$124,600.00.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

