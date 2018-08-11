Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 4,080 ($52.82) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWY. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,030 ($52.17) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,760 ($48.67) target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,772.80 ($48.84).

Shares of Bellway opened at GBX 2,883 ($37.32) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,654 ($34.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,805 ($49.26).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

