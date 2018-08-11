Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of BLPH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.63. 754,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,093. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.39.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

