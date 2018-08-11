Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.50 ($112.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.09 ($114.05).

Shares of Beiersdorf opened at €97.76 ($113.67) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

