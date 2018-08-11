Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.50 ($112.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.09 ($114.05).

Shares of Beiersdorf opened at €97.76 ($113.67) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

