Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,867 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 92,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.