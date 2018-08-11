Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 132,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 202,471 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 108.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 52.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. beau cut Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

