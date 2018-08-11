Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in IHS Markit (INFO)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,141,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,358,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 203,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $827,959.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

IHS Markit opened at $53.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. IHS Markit has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

