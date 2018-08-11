Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Receives $24.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $13,886,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,474,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.50. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

