Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of BHC traded down C$1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 758,900 shares.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.67 billion.

