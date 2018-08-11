Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.32 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Mercatox, GOPAX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $219.53 million and $6.32 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000364 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00298289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00187604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bittrex, BitBay, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Mercatox, GOPAX, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Liqui, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

