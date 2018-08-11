Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,757. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. research analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,291,052.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 108.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 167.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.