Barings LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,642,000 after buying an additional 2,365,565 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 301,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 296,935 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,747,000 after purchasing an additional 294,774 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 714,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,642 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $110.09 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

