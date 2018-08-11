Barings LLC Acquires 9,509 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 448.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2,911.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival opened at $59.60 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.