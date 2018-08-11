Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Nice (NICE)

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research report released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has a $114.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 153,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,276. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. Nice has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Nice by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,036,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,596,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Nice by 27.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 628,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nice by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the second quarter worth approximately $32,560,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the second quarter worth approximately $32,464,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.