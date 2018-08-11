Barclays (BARC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.24) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cfra set a GBX 250 ($3.24) price target on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.85) price target on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.04) price target (down previously from GBX 240 ($3.11)) on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 226.84 ($2.94).

BARC opened at GBX 187.64 ($2.43) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00.

In other news, insider Mike Turner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($122,977.35).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

