Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. Bankwell Financial Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWFG. BidaskClub downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 target price on Bankwell Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 93,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group traded down $0.21, hitting $31.62, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

