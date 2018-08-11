BankFinancial (BFIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFIN. BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut BankFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

BFIN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 18,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,088. The stock has a market cap of $271.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. sell-side analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other BankFinancial news, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $65,873.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $297,167.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $162,970.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,480. 15.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 42.6% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 49,240 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BankFinancial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

