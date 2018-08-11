Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Tech Data as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,682,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 338,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $84.31 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

