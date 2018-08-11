Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.49 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,701,000 after buying an additional 32,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 194,509 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, SVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $989,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bennett D. Westbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $409,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,463.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,048. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RHP opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

