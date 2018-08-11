Bank of Hawaii Has $521,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.1% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 190,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.9% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $1,289,544.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,069.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,452.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

