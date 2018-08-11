Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. 143,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,015. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other news, Director Mary G. F. Bitterman sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $30,060.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $51,019.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

