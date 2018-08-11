Bank of America Downgrades Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (KYN) to Neutral

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt traded up $0.03, reaching $19.48, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 342,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,824. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

