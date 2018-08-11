Bank of America Downgrades Integra Lifesciences (IART) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Integra Lifesciences traded up $0.41, reaching $62.88, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 704,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,198. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $10,225,725.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,512,606.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,347,342. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,078,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $713,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,483 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,180,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 365,254 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,997,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,567,000 after purchasing an additional 351,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,311 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,267,000 after purchasing an additional 235,759 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

