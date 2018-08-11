Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Director Sells $1,376,200.00 in Stock

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,376,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.51 million. analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

