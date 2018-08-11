Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,213,252 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.94. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

