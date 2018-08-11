Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) will announce sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.67 billion and the highest is $6.03 billion. Baker Hughes A GE reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will report full year sales of $23.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $23.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.52 billion to $26.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes A GE.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

In other news, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,938,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,229,000 after buying an additional 1,176,328 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,409,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,654,000 after buying an additional 523,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,956,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,281,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,129,000 after buying an additional 99,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE opened at $34.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.