B. Riley Boosts Orion Group (ORN) Price Target to $11.00

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial set a $10.00 price target on Orion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.10.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 284,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.64 million, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 1.81%. analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher James Dealmeida sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $56,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,099 shares of company stock valued at $312,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

