B. Riley Analysts Give ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) a $18.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. First Analysis set a $17.00 price objective on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 139,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,301. The company has a market cap of $368.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of -0.18. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider Richard Cornetta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at $743,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $729,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,838.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,400 shares of company stock valued at $924,710 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 167,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

