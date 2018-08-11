Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Upgraded to Outperform at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Axon Enterprise traded up $2.14, hitting $61.47, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 762,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,612. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $15,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,722,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,200 shares of company stock worth $16,123,694. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,912,000 after acquiring an additional 637,690 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $9,737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $14,197,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $6,455,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $10,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

