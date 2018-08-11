Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAXN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 227.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $152,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,443.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,200 shares of company stock worth $16,123,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

