Aviva PLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $50,145.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Genuine Parts opened at $98.03 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.