Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,565 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Newell Brands opened at $20.82 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael Todman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,085. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

