Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Lear worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,004.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 731,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 665,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of Lear opened at $172.61 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.37. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $141.00 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $215,098.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,114.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

