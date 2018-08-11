Avista Corp (AVA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,500,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $7,684,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $6,169,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Avista Corp has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $400,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,059.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $89,995.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,809 shares of company stock valued at $722,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

