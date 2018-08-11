Avis Budget Group (CAR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avis Budget Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.8196657099278 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Avis Budget Group opened at $33.71 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $310,374.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

