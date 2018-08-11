Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Given $68.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.94 (Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Avanos Medical’s rating score has improved by 8.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $68.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Avanos Medical an industry rank of 120 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AVNS opened at $62.74 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

