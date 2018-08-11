Avanos Medical (AVNS) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is one of 27 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avanos Medical to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $611.60 million $79.30 million 26.70 Avanos Medical Competitors $1.31 billion $198.48 million 26.02

Avanos Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avanos Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Avanos Medical Competitors 147 777 1380 69 2.58

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 11.85% 7.61% 4.44% Avanos Medical Competitors -142.92% -71.42% -15.20%

Summary

Avanos Medical beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

