Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn sold 114,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $683,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,157,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.16, hitting $4.94, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 353,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

