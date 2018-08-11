Autus Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Paypal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,510 shares of company stock worth $14,083,194. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

