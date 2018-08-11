Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Cut by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $203,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.73.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing opened at $139.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $102.81 and a 52 week high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.