Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1,142.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk opened at $134.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 294.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

